One Piece Hits Critical Role with This Dungeons & Dragons Statblock for Whitebeard

Dungeons & Dragons has seen a big resurgence as of late, and to hop in on the band wagon, one fan has merged the world of the popular role playing game along with the universe of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, giving Whitebeard a character sheet all his own. Whitebeard, for those who might not know, is one of the most powerful swashbucklers to be found in the world of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, creating a band of pirates that factored into the Grand Line as one of the most powerful seafaring forces the world over.

Whitebeard, aka Edward Newgate, had some of the most insane abilities granted to the folks that partook in ingesting a Devil Fruit, giving him the title of “the strongest man in the world” as a result! Eating the Devil Fruit known as Gura Gura No Mi, Whitebeard was able to lead his “family” of Whitebeard pirates to new levels of prosperity thanks in part to his ability to unleash giant shockwaves from his being. On top of his insane levels of physical strength, Whitebeard was one of the legendary pirates that most wouldn’t dare to take on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User ProfessorInMaths shared this astonishingly high quality faux-“Statblock” for Whitebeard, breaking down the attributes of the legendary swashbuckler of One Piece whose legacy continues following his tragic death and whose stories continue to be told:

As mentioned earlier, Whitebeard’s death was an epic one, with the legendary pirate dying on his feet after being stabbed, shot, and even hit with multiple cannonballs. Unyielding and refusing to die without pride, Whitebeard stood tall as he breathed his final breath, creating a legend that lives on in the world of the Grand Line to this day.

Recently, in One Piece’s manga, we were given a brand new look into Whitebeard’s past, thanks in part to the trip to Oden’s origins, as the Wano Country arc moved forward. With Oden, one of the most popular denizens of the isolated nation of Wano, attempting to open his country’s borders, he decided to travel the world with the help of Whitebeard and his ship. Joining the crew after a particularly rigorous initiation ceremony, Oden learned to become the man he is thanks in part to this pirate’s tutelage, eventually even landing the Daimyo of Kuri a gig with Gol D. Roger’s crew.

What do you think of this intricate character sheet for Dungeons & Dragons? What other One Piece characters should get similar breakdowns? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!