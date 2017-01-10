One Piece Crew Reflect on Its Creator's Best Movie Work

✖

This summer will see the release of the fifteenth film of One Piece, One Piece: Red, which will feature the return of Red-Haired Shanks alongside the introduction of his daughter, Uta. With numerous feature-length films released in the past which follow Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, editors associated with the creation of these One Piece movies took the opportunity to not just detail some of the work that Oda has done in the past, but also, just how involved the mangaka would be when it came to these bi-products of his colorful, creative world.

When it came to the creation of One Piece: Strong World, the tenth movie in the Shonen franchise which just hit the streaming service of Netflix recently, editors broke down some of the thoughts that Eiichiro Oda had when it came to the creation of the film that was written by Oda himself:

"He told the team that it's important that they grabbed the audience's attention with the opening scene. So he gave them detailed instructions and images to guide them. Another thing Oda spent a lot of time on is Nami's last scene, the line "promise that you'll come to rescue me", he gives a number of suggestions on how its timing and tone should be like."

The editors then dove into the production of One Piece: Gold, the thirteenth movie of the franchise which saw Oda as an Executive Producer, explaining how he helped put together the score for the film as well as diving into the original title for the movie:

"Od is a long time fan of Mayumi Kojima and sent her an enthusiastic invitation to create the music for this opening, and she also signs as a character. Kanaya was in charge of the dances and he used motion capture for it. The original title of the film was Gold Rush, but one of the editors at that time said "just Gold is enough isn't it?" and everyone else agreed and the title was changed. The two editors both later dyed their hair blonde, and Oda was really happy about that."

What do you think of this breakdown of Oda's involvement in both Strong World and Gold? What's your favorite movie from the history of One Piece?

Via EtenBoby