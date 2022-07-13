One Piece English Dub Finally Casts Katakuri

One Piece's English Dub has some serious ground to cover when it comes to catching up with the current episodes being released in the original Japanese language release, though it seems that the Shonen franchise is making moves in this regard. With a new batch of English dubbed episodes having landed that follow the Straw Hat Pirates during the Cake Island Arc, a classic villain that spawned from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda has been cast. Katakuri might not have quite been on the same level as Big Mom, but he certainly left an impression on Luffy.

Katakuri himself made for one of the biggest villains that Monkey D. Luffy squared off against in a one-on-one fight with the battle resulting in the captain of the Straw Hats discovering his Gear Fourth technique. While the offspring of Big Mom hasn't had much of a role to play during the Wano Arc, it would seem that he'll be making a comeback in the fifteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Red. While his role in the movie that is set to bring back Red-Haired Shanks, and introduce his daughter Uta to the world of the Grand Line, is still a mystery, his comeback has certainly grabbed fans' attention.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece announced that the English Voice Actor for Katakuri will be Jonah Scott, an actor with plenty of experience bringing some movers and shakers in the world of anime to life, with new episodes of the dub arriving online for fans of the Grand Line to check out:

The moment you've all been waiting for... 🎂



The English dub voice of Charlotte Katakuri is none other than Jonah Scott!



You can grab One Piece Season 13 Voyage 4 now: https://t.co/h3o9b1vjMZ pic.twitter.com/m4ph3X0P17 — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) July 12, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with the roles that Jonah Scott has played in the past before coming onboard as one of the biggest villains of One Piece, he brought to life the likes of Legoshi in Beastars, Willy Tybur in Attack on Titan, Adam in Record of Ragnarok, and Johnny Bolt in Netflix's Supercrooks to name a few. At present, the legendary Shonen anime series still has over one hundred and fifty episodes for the English Dub to catch up on, though it seems like they're making good progress.

What do you think of Katakuri's English voice actor? What role do you think the villain of Cake Island will play in the next One Piece movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.