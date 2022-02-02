One Piece Drops Promo for Episode 1009: Watch

One Piece has dropped its preview for its next big episode! The war on Onigashima has finally kicked off in the anime, and now battles are breaking out across the island as Luffy and the other Straw Hats come across their respective opponents. But as we have seen with the episodes thus far, there are way more players involved in this war than just the Straw Hats so that means there are far more battles to keep an eye on as the episodes continue. One such story has been focused on Yamato and his search for Oden’s son Momonosuke.

That’s going to be the focus of the next episode of the anime as it will be revisiting Yamato’s saving Momonosuke as he continues to defend the Kozuki heir from one of the members of the Tobi Roppo. That’s not the only major plot moving forward, however, as it’s very clear there are still many characters breaking out in conflicts all over the island needing to be tracked. You can check out the preview for Episode 1009 of the anime below as shared by Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel:

Episode 1009 of One Piece is titled “Sasaki’s Onslaught! Armored Division vs. Yamato,” and as the title implies Yamato is still trying to help Momonosuke as he’s being chased down by the Tobi Roppo. This dangerous group was given the mission of taking out the Kozuki heir, and that means Momonosuke is somehow now in even more danger than he was when held captive by Kaido and Orochi. But as the preview teases, we’ll be getting updates on some of the other fights as well with new looks at Nami and Usopp, and even Carrot and her spotting Perospero for the first real time.

The anime is only getting far more complicated with each new episode of the series as the war across Onigashima has been heating up and is only set to be getting fiercer from here on out. Now is the perfect time to catch up with the series as there is still some pretty huge fights coming our way and it won’t be too long before things explode to a whole new level. But what do you think?

How do you feel about this preview for One Piece’s next episode? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the war on Onigashima? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!