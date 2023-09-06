One Piece Episode 1075 Promo Released

One Piece has been in the midst of the climactic final fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, and the promo for the anime's next episode teases the long awaited climax of this long running fight! Luffy might have lost fights to Kaido several times over the course of the Wano Country arc thus far, but he's been making a major comeback thanks to unlocking a powerful new form hidden within the true abilities of his Devil Fruit. With Gear 5, Luffy has been bridging the gap between their respective abilities.

One Piece has been going all out to showcase the events of the fight between Kaido and Gear 5 Luffy as Luffy starts to reveal just how ridiculous his new abilities really are, but the newest episode of the series has promised that the fight will finally come to an end with Luffy's biggest gambit yet. It's literally his biggest too as he sets up to take down Kaido with a massively sized punch that could end up taking out the floating Onigashima along with it. You can check out the first look at what's next with the promo for One Piece Episode 1075 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1075

One Piece Episode 1075 is titled "20 Years' Worth of Prayers! Take Back the Land of Wano" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "People's day-to-day lives and their loved ones were snatched away by Orochi's rule. They weren't allowed to mourn, but their hearts desired to be free. Absorbing people's wishes, Gear Five radiates! That smile is a sign of the dawn!" The episode will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 9th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its premiere in Japan.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece and catch up with Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido's fight, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

