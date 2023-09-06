One Piece Cosplay Digs Up Brook With New Makeover

One Piece has made landfall on Netflix and both fans and critics alike are singing the praises for the Straw Hat Pirates. With the first eight episodes of the live-action adaptation re-telling the East Blue Saga, the series didn't have the opportunity to focus on all of the Straw Hats created by Eiichiro Oda. Luckily, cosplayers are still able to bring some of these anime characters to life as one artist has taken the opportunity to give the musician of Luffy's crew a major makeover.

Brook has been a part of the Straw Hat Pirates for quite some time in both the manga and the anime, as the resurrected skeleton would normally be more suited to belting out tunes rather than getting into some of the battles that shake the Grand Line. Despite his long history, Brook did not appear anywhere during the East Blue Saga and for quite some time after it was finished, meaning that if he does eventually appear in Netflix's live-action series, it will take quite a few seasons to do so. Considering also that Brook is a skeleton brought to life, we would imagine that the live-action adaptation would employ computer graphics to add the musician to the Straw Hats crew.

Brook: A Live-Action Debut

The first five Straw Hat Pirates are all able to be portrayed by the likes of Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, and Mackenyu with no computer graphics needed, outside their powers and fights of course. Should Netflix's One Piece return for a second season, there is one character that would most likely need to be brought to life using CG. Tony Tony Chopper is the next character to join Luffy's crew and just so happens to be a talking reindeer.

While Netflix's One Piece is a success when it comes to its viewership, it might be some time before we get word on a potential second season. As a result of the strikes involving studios, the Screenwriters Guild, and the Writers Guild of America, a confirmation that the Straw Hats will return might be far away over the horizon.

What season of the live-action adaptation do you think Brook would appear in? How do you think Netflix will handle Tony Tony Chopper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of