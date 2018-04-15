‘One Piece’ Preview Finally Pits [SPOILER] Against Big Mom

When it comes to anime, few shows have the kind of clout One Piece carries. The anime stands as one of the shonen genre’s longest series, and its worldwide popularity is hard to outdo. Nowadays, the show is speeding up the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc as the Sanji Retrieval Team is ready to see their main mission through.

Still, the Straw Hat team is not the only one wanting a piece of Big Mom. The leader of the Sun Pirates wants a go at the Yonko, and Jinbe is finally about to make headway on that goal.

This week, One Piece shared its 833rd episode, and it saw Sanji and Pudding head down the altar. The scam wedding went as planned until Pudding revealed her third eye, an act she was sure Sanji would be scared by. However, the cook said her eyes were beautiful, and the Sanji Retrieval Team took that as their cue to crash the wedding.

When One Piece returns next week, the anime will catch up with the Straw Hats as they wreak havoc at the wedding. Big Mom will be distraught by the way Luffy destroyed her wedding cake, but she will not have long to fret. As you can see above, the preview for next week’s episode confirms Jinbe will rebel against his conscripted work for Big Mom, and the former War Lord will be ready to fight the massive Yonko.

“The hellish Tea Party is in chaos,” the preview explains.

“The dutiful boss ‘First Son of the Sea’ Jinbe finally takes action! To fulfill his duty, he bings out a sake cup which represents the bond between mother and son! In order to join Luffy’s crew, he engages in a fierce clash against the Emperor of the Sea — Big Mom!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you ready to see Jinbe join the Straw Hats for real?