One Piece Reveals Best Look at its Holy Land Yet

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is unfolding in the anime, and fans are not only seeing many older faces in the franchise make their big return but also many new elements of its larger universe with each new episode. The Reverie itself is a meeting of various elites of the World Government to discuss the growing pirate problem, and it’s importantly being held in a place fans have really only seen in smaller doses.

But the latest episode of the series gives fans the best look at the world’s “holy land” yet as the various kingdom representatives make their way into Mariejois, the home of the Celestial Dragons.

Being the capital of the World Government, several events have kicked off here throughout the entire series but fans have never quite gotten a good look at this place as it has never really been the focus of any arc. While the Reverie has been mentioned previously, and even seen slightly, this is the first real arc in which the series is dedicating a good amount of time to it.

With the Ryugu Kingdom’s entrance, fans are introduced to the seedy underbelly of this holy land. Although Pangaea Castle and surrounding forests are pristine, there’s a darkness just underneath as a seemingly technological advancement is actually the result of slave labor. Upon entering, Shirahoshi and the others are invited to stay on a treadmill called the “Travelator.”

Shirahoshi’s brother Fukaboshi notices something strange, and thus convinces Shirahoshi and the others to use a normal walkway. His instinct was correct as below the walkway is being propelled by slaves being whipped by a guard. Fans see how one in particular is wishing to die, and thus the “holy land” is instantly streaked with a darker element. It’s further cementing the crooked nature of the Celestial Dragons.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

