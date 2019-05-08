One Piece Preview Teases Big Princess Meeting

One Piece‘s Reverie arc is underway, and the various governments from around the world are gathering at Mariejois for a huge meeting to discuss what to do about the greater pirate threat. This has led to the return of many old faces back to the anime, and fans have seen three major princesses the Straw Hats met over the journey all return to the series as well. And now each of them is going to meet one another.

Alabasta’s Vivi, Dressrosa’s Rebecca, and Fish-Man Island’s Shirahoshi, who have all had fateful interactions with Luffy, will be meeting one another and discussing just how much Luffy has had an effect on their lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 884 of the series is titled “I Miss Him! Vivi and Rebecca’s Sentiments” and as the title suggests, the preview for the episode sees how Vivi, Rebecca, and Shirahoshi bond over their fondness for Luffy. Throughout the series, Luffy has made an effect on a ton of characters he’s met over his journey to becoming the Pirate King but it’s rare to see them get the time to express those sentiments with one another.

Though it’s been made clear, to Rebecca especially, that openly supporting Luffy may not be a good idea in front of the rest of the World Government (especially considering his new reputation), these three are finding support in one another as fans fully take in just how far Luffy has come since the landmark Alabasta arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!