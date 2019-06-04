One Piece Preview Teases Tragic Kuma Reveal

Though fans are definitely anxious for the One Piece anime to begin the Wano Country arc next month, the Reverie arc still has to reach its climax. As fans have learned over the course of the last few episodes, the Holy Land Mariejois has a dark underbelly as the Celestial Dragons are even worse in their home than they are out in the world. This arc has featured many fan-favorite returning characters, but the next return is definitely darker tinged than the others.

The preview for Episode 888 teases the fate of Bartholomew Kuma, who fans have seen become a Pacifista while he retains some of his older personality as an ally. But he’s definitely seen better days as now he’s bloody and beaten.

If Kuma’s terrible looking condition did not give his poor situation away, the title of the next episode certainly does. Episode 888 of the series is titled “Sabo Enraged! The Tragedy of the Revolutionary Army Officer Kuma!” The preview teases that Sabo and the other Revolutionary Army Captains are beginning their infiltration of Mariejois, but Sabo is not happy with what he finds.

The preview teases that Sabo will be “shocked” at what Kuma looks like, and it’s easy to see why as fans get a brief image of Kuma’s current situation. He seems to be bloodied and kept in chains while one of the Celestial Dragons rides on top of him. Unfortunately there’s not much more detail teases outside of this brief look, but given that this new Celestial Dragon seems to know Charlos he’s probably just as bad.

Kuma has been one of the most tragic figures in the entire series as he willingly submitted himself to the Pacifista experiment, and fans slowly learned more about his true nature throughout the course of the series. But unfortunately, he’s just one of the many characters caught under the heels of the Celestial Dragons and thankfully for him, Sabo just might do something about it.

