One Piece Preview Teases Luffy and Zoro’s Reunion

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been a major hit in the anime thus far, but the series had to take a short detour for the last couple of weeks as a small filler arc helped teased the upcoming premiere of the new One Piece: Stampede in Japan. But the next episode finally revealed a return to Wano, and it’s just in time as it seems like Luffy and Zoro will finally reunited after a long time apart in the anime series.

Episode 896 of the series is titled “Save Otama! Straw Hat, Bounding through the Wasteland!” and the preview for the episode teases Luffy’s full jump into Wano Country and on his journey he’ll suddenly meet up with Zoro again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for the episode sees Luffy running with Otama in tow, and he’s most likely burning up as now he understands how much Kaido and his forces have ruined Wano Country. But as Luffy often does in his travels, some random turn or another will hilariously bring him together with Zoro again.

But by the looks of the preview, they can’t enjoy their reunion for too long as another member of the Supernovas, Hawkins, appears to challenge them. Like X Drake, it seems that Hawkins has allied himself with Kaido and is in command of some of his most powerful forces. Although their reunion is under some duress, seeing Luffy and Zoro together in the anime again is going to be quite the treat for fans.

Zoro and Luffy have not shared the screen together for a long, long time. With Zoro hiding out on Wano while Luffy and a few of the other Straw Hats went to rescue Sanji during the Whole Cake Island arc, Zoro’s return to the anime series was one of the biggest moments of the Wano Country arc thus far.

The Straw Hats are all finally gathered in a single area after much time apart, and reunions like this are why the Wano Country arc has been such a big hit in the manga. Fans have been waiting to see Luffy and Zoro fight a common enemy for a long time, so hopefully this reunion also comes with a cool battle!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.