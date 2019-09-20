One Piece Preview Teases Luffy’s Big Sumo Match

One Piece‘s Wano arc has been going strong through the anime thus far, but Luffy and the others are now have given chase after the poor young Tama had been kidnapped by Kaido’s forces after speaking out against the Shogun Orochi. Following after her kidnapper, they have now found themselves deep in enemy territory with Bakura Town and have come across the fierce Yokozuna Urashima. After seeing him being hilariously rejected by Kiku, Luffy has now thrown himself into the thick of it after Urashima threatens her. But this is just more fun roleplay for him.

After the Wano arc gave him the opportunity to play at being a samurai with an intense new sword, the next episode of the series will see him jump at the opportunity to get into a big Sumo match against Urashima. By the looks of the preview, he’s going to have a hilariously breezy go at it.

Episode 903 of the series is titled “A Climactic Sumo Battle! Straw Hat vs. the Strongest Ever Yokozuna!” and picks up after Luffy jumps in to save Kiku from Urashima. When he tries to Sumo slap her, Luffy hilarious grew his hand as well and perfectly countered Urashima’s attack. The preview sees that Luffy is completely throwing himself into the spirit of things too.

Urashima might be the strongest Yokozuna, but it’s quickly clear that he’s no real threat to Luffy. Beginning with thrown salt in the ring, the preview sees Luffy easily dodge all of Urashima’s strikes with a huge smile on his face. Although Tama’s in danger, Luffy won’t let the opportunity for fun go by without throwing himself completely into it. Then again, there’s no telling just how long this match will take as Luffy does have a threshold for messing around too. But who knows? We could very well see Luffy hilariously netting the Yokozuna title with little real effort.

