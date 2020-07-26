One Piece Shocks Fans with Zoro's Most Impressive Fights to Date

One Piece has enjoyed a fair few fights in the last year, and Zoro has almost gone through too many to count over his lifetime. The swordsman is known as one of the most powerful Straw Hats, and the Grand Line knows it. There are few foes who can push Zoro to up his limits when they cross swords on the battlefield, and One Piece fans were stunned when they watched Zoro rise to such an occasion with episode 934.

The episode was released this weekend to the awe of One Piece fans everywhere. Audiences knew the update would pit Zoro against Killer after a fated meeting in Wano. Despite the Straw Hat being confused by Killer's arrival, he was ready to fight. It didn't even matter that Zoro was down a sword, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are still recovering from the intensity of the fight.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Not only is the fight one of Wano's best one-offs so far, but it also excelled in animation. Zoro went above and beyond with this Onigiri, and fans admit there has never been one like it. In fact, episode 934 has the best Onigiri to date, and that is thanks to the animation team at Toei Animation. The studio gets plenty of flak for its artwork most of the time, but animator Katsumi Ishizuka went PLUS ULTRA for this fight.

You can see a slew of reactions from fans below as Zoro is still trending on Twitter in certain areas. He was hard to miss on social media shortly after the episode debuted in Japan, and this Onigiri will stay on trend for some time now. One Piece fans have no idea when they will get over this scene, and after watching it a second time, it is all I can think about myself.

What did you make of this impressive Onigiri outing from One Piece? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!