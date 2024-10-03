One Piece Fan Letter Announced, an Anime Special All About the Straw Hats

When it comes to One Piece, fans are always looking for the next big thing, and the series never fails to give up the goods. From the anime to its live-action TV series, One Piece has done it all. Now, a new update from Toei Animation has gone live, and it confirms a special project is in the works. One Piece Fan Letter is a go, and the anime special will feature the Straw Hat crew in a way we have never seen before.

The update comes straight from Eiichiro Oda's staff as the series creator signed off on the project. One Piece Fan Letter is on the way with an expected launch on October 20. The special will adapt content from One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories, and director Megumi Ishitani was tapped to oversee the anime. After all, the special was ordered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece, so all eyes are on Luffy's gang.

What Is One Piece Fan Letter?

For those wanting to know more about One Piece Fan Letter, you are in luck. The upcoming special will pluck stories from a popular novel that Tomohito Ohsaki penned in 2017. The book, One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories, tells various tales about Luffy's crew from an outsider POV. We are introduced to tons of original characters in One Piece who witness the Straw Hat crew in action, and their lives are inevitably changed by Luffy one way or another.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

So far, we know One Piece Fan Letter will adapt at least four chapters of the Straw Hat novel. Luffy, Zoro, Franky, and Nami will all get the spotlight. Of course, the novel goes on to regale Luffy's other crew members excluding Jinbe. So if you want to know more about the One Piece Fan Letter excerpts, you can read its current synopses below:

Nami: "A young shut-in from Sabaody with an obsession for female pirates falls in love with her idol, Nami. When she hears of the Straw Hats returning at the Archipelago after 2 years, she hopes to catch a glimpse of the woman that changed her life."



Luffy: "During the battle of Marineford, a Marine witnesses Luffy rescuing Ace. Witnessing the bond between the two brothers makes him question his relationship with his own brother, who is also fighting in the war."



Zoro: "In a bar at Dress Rosa, a drunk Zoro enters a powerscaling debate with a bunch of Marines about who the strongest swordsman in the world is: Mihawk, Shanks, Vista, Ryuma, or Zoro; without any of the Marines realizing who he really is."



Franky: "A young girl moves to Water 7 from another island and takes the job of managing a bookstore. There she hears stories about Franky from different familiar faces, as she grows accustomed to her new life in the Water Capital."



The Future of One Piece Is Packed

With Ishitani at the helm of this special, One Piece fans know they are in for a treat. The director is an incredible animator who helped oversee a number of highlights during the Wano Country saga. Ishitani will be joined by Keisuke Mori, the anime's character designer and animation director. Plus, Momoka Toyoda will oversee the script for One Piece Fan Letter.

The new special is slated to drop in late October, marking yet another event for One Piece. The series is always busy, so what is one more project? Oda is still churning out weekly chapters of One Piece, and the anime is following suit at Toei Animation. Over at Wit Studios, the team is working on its own One Piece remake for Netflix, and the streaming service is not stopping there. The second season of One Piece's live-action drama is now filming, and Oda has promised the hit series will introduce Tony Tony Chopper ASAP.

What do you make of this new One Piece project? Will you be checking out One Piece Fan Letter? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.