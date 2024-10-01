What Is the One Piece? Eiichiro Oda Has Given Us Plenty of Clues

It is wild to think the world has been chasing after the One Piece for decades. Years ago, creator Eiichiro Oda thought up the famous treasure, and fans are still arguing over its source. Since One Piece began, Gol D. Roger has kept us hanging over his fabled haul, and the Straw Hat pirates have been chasing it for ages. Of course, netizens have spent years speculating the true nature of the One Piece, and they have been given plenty of hints along the way.

After all, Oda knows exactly what he is writing towards. The creator of One Piece has never admitted what Roger's treasure is, but he has given us clues. Oda has even shared the secret with his most trusted advisors, and from the sounds of it, the One Piece is some sort of tangible treasure.

What Is the One Piece?

As the series works through its final saga, One Piece fans are more eager than ever to unpack the series' treasure. ComicBook is looking back at some of the biggest teases we have been given about the one-and-only One Piece, so you can read up on that research below:

In 1999, Oda shared in an early interview that he already knows how One Piece will end. He shared, "I've already decided the ending and drawn the last panel. I'll focus on both the crew and the outside world." So since the start, Oda has know about what the One Piece was.



During a 2019 interview with Fuji TV, Oda was asked again about the ending of One Piece. The creator was questioned whether Roger's treasure was something immaterial like love or friendship, and Oda shut down the idea entirely. "No, I hate that kind of thing," Oda stressed. "That's like the ending of The Wizard of Oz, which I watched when I was a kid. Adventuring that long, and having the adventure itself be the treasure, is really dissatisfying. Those kinds of stories are impossible. It feels like, 'I've gone on this long adventure, so give me the treasure!'"

Suguru Sugita, a longtime editor on One Piece, knows what the One Piece is as does former editor Kaito Anayama. During a promo for the One Piece manga, Sugita teased fans about the treasure, saying, "It's difficult to explain in one word what the One Piece as a treasure is." Naito stepped in to hush the editor before any actual details could come forward. After all, Naito shared in early 2024 that he knew the ending of One Piece, but he will never share the secret before Oda does.



As you can see, few concrete details about the One Piece have gone live, but it has been talked about for years. Oda has kept the treasure in mind for decades, and Luffy's journey has been building up to its debut. In the latest One Piece arc, Vegapunk shared a big update on the treasure as he suggested Roger's boon could save the world from an impending flood. So now, Luffy has serious competition as crews across the world are gunning for the One Piece.

When Will One Piece End?

Now, we will not find out what the One Piece is for some time. Oda has assured fans the mystery will not be solved until the manga reaches its end. Oda has said the manga is in its final saga, but knowing One Piece, it could take years to reach its final chapters. Still, the wheels are now in motion to address the biggest mystery in shonen as the Straw Hat crew is on the cusp of cracking the case.

If you want in on the fun, One Piece is easier now than ever to read. The hit manga can be read on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus.

