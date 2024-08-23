One Piece Film: Red Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook Edition

One Piece Film: Red 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

The animated film One Piece Film: Red debuted in 2022, becoming the most successful movie in the history of the shonen franchise. A standard Blu-ray release followed, but now superfans in the U.S. can upgrade their anime Blu-ray collection with a 4K Steelbook edition with a fantastic cover that is, well…very red indeed.

Pre-orders for the One Piece Film: Red 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition are available here on Amazon for $39.98 with a release date set for November 5th. Odds are there will be a discount before the release date, and pre-order customers will automatically get it. If you prefer, you can get the standard Blu-ray here on Amazon for $20.99 (40% off) at the time of writing.

Special features include the three original episodes of the One Piece anime series that focus on Luffy’s past with Uta. Including installments “A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired’s Daughter Uta!”, “A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!”, and “The Captain’s Log of The Legend! Red-Haired Shanks!” along with trailers and a web preview.

In One Piece Film: Red “Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as “otherworldly”—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta’s fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks’ daughter.”

Live-Action One Piece Season 2 – What to Know

Netflix’s One Piece has yet to announce a release date for Season 2 as of the time of this publication, but Oda confirmed that the new season will be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. The cast from the first season will be returning for their respective roles, and new additions to the cast also joining for the new season include the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

The first season of the live-action One Piece series is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease what to expect from it as such, “Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”