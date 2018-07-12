‘One Piece’ To Get A Special ‘Food Wars’ Crossover

It looks like One Piece is about to do the crossover fans didn’t even realize they needed. Thanks to Sanji Vinsmoke, the iconic series will get a special mash-up with Food Wars in a bit.

No, really — One Piece x Shokugeki no Soma is a go.

According to reports, this week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will feature a promo confirming the mash-up. As you can see below, a still of the announcement has been floated to social media and stirring up a loud buzz.

If the reports are true, then the crossover will be a one-and-done piece. Issue 34 is slated to house the manga mash-up to honor One Piece‘s anniversary. Shokugeki no Sanji will be done by the authors of Food Wars, and it will be a whopping 35 pages with a full color page.

Of course, the crossover appeal works beautifully given Sanji’s love of food. The chef is known for how seriously he takes his food, so he will fit right in with the Food Wars gang. So, it is only a matter of time before Soma Yukihira battles Sanji to a cooking fight.

Now, the real question is whether Monkey D. Luffy will be the boy who taste tests the entire showdown…

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

As for Food Wars, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

