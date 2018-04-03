Funko Announces New ‘One Piece’ Collection

You can never have too many One Piece collectibles, you know? Sure, the Straw Hat crew may commandeer your home if you nab too many, but such a takeover would be welcomed by many. These days, Funko is helping expand the franchise’s massive merchandise lines, and it seems the company is about to add a new line-up of collectibles.

So, if you need to cash, you better hit the high seas. There are some bounties out there for you to cash in, and you will need to redeem several of them to nab Funko’s new One Piece collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the company confirmed it will be releasing a full line of Mystery Minis for One Piece. The pint-sized figures are sold in blind grab-bags, and this special collection will have 18 figures in all. If you’ve got the Will of D within you, then you may get lucky and fill out this collection on your first try. If not — well, you will have to buy a couple dozen Mystery Minis to get all of the pieces.

As you can see below, the new collection features a slew of familiar faces. Monkey D. Luffy will be included as expected, but the poor pirate seems to be missing his trademark hat. The Straw Hat crew will also get their own post-timeskip figures as Zoro, Nami, Usoopp, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, and more will get cute collectibles.

Aside from the main crew, One Piece will highlight several other well-known pirates. Trafalgar D. Law and Donquixote Doflamingo will get their own figures, and Saba will as well. Most of these characters are shown as they appeared during the ‘Dressrosa’ arc, and Hot Topic will get some exclusive Mystery Minis to bolster their sales. If you head to your local store, you will have a shot at nabbing Gear Fourth Luffy, Corazón, or Kid Law.

Right now, these new figures are slated to hit shelves in Summer 2018. If you need to fix your Funko craving before then, the company does have full-sized POP! figures for One Piece on sale now. UPDATE: The One Piece Mystery Minis are available to pre-order now in random 4-packs and 12-packs.

Which of these One Piece minis would you like to add to your collection? Is the company leaving out any major characters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.