This ‘One Piece’ Fusion Generator Is Pretty Perfect

Dragon Ball may have a monopoly on anime fusions, but that doesn’t mean One Piece can’t dabble with the technique. After all, there is a fusion generator for the seafaring franchise on the web, and it is kind of addictive.

As you can see here, One Piece has its very own fusion maker. Japeal hosts the generator for free along with its sites for Dragon Ball and Pokemon. The former sites have become well-known within the anime fandom, and One Piece‘s generator is already starting to make the rounds.

Visiting the website is easy and operating it is even simpler. You simply pick two characters you are interested in combining and then let the generator do all the work for yuo. Right now, the website has more than 80 characters to mix and match, and there are more on the way. According to promos, the generator will add guys like Ace, Sabo, Jinbe, and more soon enough.

The site also keeps track of live fusions and its most-viewed creations. The most popular fusion is Papzaru, the unholy offspring of Pappug and Kizaru. Momokov and Boa Hanlomeo set in second and third place respectively.

Right now, there are no plans for One Piece to adopt a fusion method like Dragon Ball, but Eiichiro Oda may bring in the technique yet. If he does, however, then his work has been cut out for him. This generator does have some sweet mash-up capabilities pulling it along.

