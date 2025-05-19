One Piece’s Garling Takes Over the Fandom For All the Wrong Reasons

One Piece’s anime commenced the highly anticipated backstory centering around Bartholomew Kuma recently, telling the tale of the former Warlord and member of the Revolutionary Army. Episode 1129 unveils that he was taken away as a slave along with his parents because he was from a Buccaneer bloodline. The Egghead Incident Arc confirmed that Bonney is his daughter, who wants to know why Kuma became a Pacifista. Her question was previously alluded to after stepping into the gigantic paw-bubble that concealed Kuma’s memories. Judging by Bonney’s reaction after seeing Saturn, we know that the villain had a major role to play in Kuma’s tragedy. The anime will continue to cover his backstory in the next few episodes, starting from the tragedy in God Valley that took place 38 years ago.

God Valley was first mentioned in Episode 958, where a historic event took place with Roger and Garp joining hands to defeat the Rock Pirates. The incident was never elaborated on except for the fact that there were several Celestial Dragons and slaves on the island. It’s also the place where Roger found a one-year-old Shanks and adopted him. While the ongoing flashback in the anime focuses on Kuma, fans also get to see a new look at Saint Figarland Garling, the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights. He was introduced in Episode 1120 while executing Saint Mjosgard for defending Shirahoshi from Saint Charlos. The episode introduced him as the man known for his exploits in God Valley, but arguably the biggest crime, in the eyes of One Piece fans, is the newly confirmed color of his hair.

One Piece Fans Hate Garling’s Color Scheme

As the Supreme Commander of the strongest villain group in the series so far, fans have high expectations of him. His powers haven’t been revealed yet, but no one expects him to be a weak character. Furthermore, young Garling, during his time in God Valley, was rather popular with the ladies. Also considering his resemblance to Shanks, fans expected him to look at least decent.

While the pale blonde banana-shaped hairstyle was supposed to make him look goofier, that’s not even the least of the concerns. In fact, his color scheme, regardless of his hair, is too flashy and colorful, a far cry from the speculated red hue fans had hoped for all these months to see. Since the manga is black and white, fans often come up with their color combinations before the anime makes it official.

@Abhinav75431 says, “I was fine with him being blonde, but why did they make his outfit so ugly?”

“To be honest, is it that Toei does not consider looking at some fan colorings? I’m not talking about the hair, though, the outfit is kinda meh in my eyes,” writes @brandendio515.

However, a small part of the fandom is also in favor of the design. “I don’t mind, I always knew it because of the differences between his hair tone and Shanks/Shamrock hair in the manga. I never imagined those clothes colors, but I think they’re based on the Vatican guards’ uniform, so it makes sense (Also, of course, the colors are supervised by Oda),” shares @Link_Doodle.

Garling’s anime debut is in the current timeline, and while fans clowned his blonde hair, it wasn’t that big of an issue until now. He might also appear in the next episode, being a topic of ridicule during the show’s most tragic backstory. No matter what, though, this is nowhere near the last time we’ll be seeing Garling in One Piece.

