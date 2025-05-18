“Everyone’s Confused”: One Piece Animator Breaks Silence on Toei AI Controversy

The studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball, along with several classic shows, Toei Animation is the oldest anime studio in Japan. It was previously known as Japan Animated Films from its establishment in 1948 to 1956. Toei has also created the first colored anime feature film, Hakujaden (The Tale of the White Serpent), in 1958. It’s still one of the biggest studios in the country and has had its fair share of controversies in the past. Dragon Ball fans have been upset with the poor marketing of Daima and taking years to complete a project. Meanwhile, One Piece fans complain about the poor pacing and several changes from the manga.

However, this time around, the possible use of AI is causing chaos on social media, with everyone feeling worried about their favorite shows. While there are a few speaking in favor of using AI in animation, the majority of the fans still prefer the usual, hand-drawn sequences. One of the reasons why anime is so well-loved globally is because of hand-drawn frames that are oozing with talent. In recent years, AI is taking over the world, and a lot of people aren’t ready to embrace the change. Along with Kodansha, a Japanese publishing company, Toei, and a few Banking companies as well have made investments in Preferred Networks, Inc. (PFN), a Japanese technology company, that’s working on generative AI foundation models and AI solutions.

Toei Animation

One Piece Animator Is Also Confused By the Sudden Investment

According to the official website of PFN, Kiichiro Yamada, Senior Director at Toei Animation, supported the combination of the anime production expertise with new technology. He believes this will contribute to the overall development of Japan’s anime industry.

It didn’t take long for the statement to be circulated on social media. Considering Toei’s legacy, it wouldn’t be surprising if all studios start following them in the future. Animators and mangakas work long hours and often struggle with a work-life balance, so a few people were supporting the use of AI.

While it’s reasonable for fans to complain about the whole situation, Toei hasn’t confirmed how they will be incorporating the use of AI in their company. The studio is filled with talented artists who are respected for their passion and dedication towards their work. Many fans believe that even animators wouldn’t be comfortable using AI for creating storyboards.

Have been talking to everyone i know on this AI thing but it seems everyone's as confused as me.

RN it just feels like an overblown disconnected PR-esque statement like "look how we are an inovative company" aimed at shareholders with no concrete real life production change. — Chansard Vincent (@Sparkleredpanda) May 17, 2025

Amid the controversy, renowned One Piece animator Vincent Chansard, who has been a crucial part of the team since the Wano Country Saga, said, “Have been talking to everyone I know on this AI thing, but it seems everyone’s as confused as me. Right now, it just feels like an overblown disconnected PR-esque statement like ‘look how we are an innovative company’ aimed at shareholders with no concrete real-life production change.”

When one fan said they hope Toei doesn’t use AI for One Piece, Vinecent replied, “If that’s your concern, there’s no concern at this point. But the company is large, and I’m not aware of what’s happening across all teams; I’m continuing to keep myself informed.”

While the response from the animator doesn’t guarantee that the studio won’t be using AI for storyboarding, the fact that the team hasn’t been informed even after such a major announcement means that there’s nothing to worry about as of now. The anime is currently featuring the Egghead Incident Arc and will continue to deliver stunning episodes.

