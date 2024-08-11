One Piece Breathes Life Into Garp vs. Kuzan With Some Epic Animation: Watch

One Piece has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode went all out with the fight between Garp and Kuzan. One Piece: Egghead Arc has temporarily shifted its focus away from the Straw Hats now struggling on Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory itself, and that means the latest episodes have instead been updating fans on how things are faring on the rest of the open seas. Koby had been previously captured by Blackbeard and held captive on Beehive, and the previous episodes have shown that Garp has launched a full rescue attempt in order to save his pupil.

One Piece has been spending the last few episodes showcasing Koby’s ties to the rest of the Navy, and with it has been really going all out for Monkey D. Garp as he’s using the full slate of his abilities to take out as many pirates as possible. But it took a turn when he crossed paths with Kuzan, the former Navy Admiral turned pirate, and the newest episode of the anime showcased how the two of them used their strengths against one another in a major fight. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll.

One Piece Episode 1115: Garp vs. Kuzan

One Piece Episode 1115 sees Kuzan introduce himself to Garp as a member of Blackbeard’s crew. A flashback reveals that following his loss to Akainu ahead of the New World Saga, Kuzan then was at a loss for direction of what to do next when he quit the Navy. After a run-in with Blackbeard in which the Emperor tried to take his power, Kuzan is instead invited to join the crew in full, thus leading to his position with them now.

It means he now goes up against Garp and uses the full strength of his icy abilities. But as we’ve seen with Garp through the arc thus far, it’s nowhere near enough to take out Garp. He just powers through each ability thrown with the power of his Haki, and easily disposes Kuzan not long after their fight begins. Though Kuzan is a former pupil of his that he tries to initially get to rejoin the Navy, Garp is also not willing to back down because he’s there for the greater purpose of rescuing Koby in the first place. But this is likely far from the final time we’ll see Garp in action like this.