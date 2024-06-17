One Piece Hypes Gear 5 Luffy Live-Action Debut in New Promo

One Piece will be bring Gear 5 Luffy to live-action with its special show at Universal Studios Japan later this year, and is hyping up what to expect from the debut with a special new promo! One Piece is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of the anime, and with it has placed Luffy front and center in some major new projects. But it's not really the classic Luffy, but instead is the most popular Luffy form introduced during the Wano Country arc, Gear 5 Luffy. This Luffy form has become a whole new kind of mascot for the anime, and will be making the jump to live-action next!

Universal Studios Japan has been offering a special One Piece live-action show for guests in attendance, and with their latest promo have announced that Gear 5 Luffy will be making their debut with the show later this year. It's not revealed what kind of story they will have for this newest take on Luffy (and how something like that wild cartoon form will even work in live-action), but you can check out the promo hyping up this debut below to see a bit of live-action Gear 5 Luffy in motion.

How to Read and Watch One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted a different way to revisit the series.