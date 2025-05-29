One Piece Fans May Have Missed This Cameo in the Latest Episode

One Piece‘s anime is finally adapting Kuma’s backstory, and what no one could have expected is that the flashback took fans to God Valley. The latest episode debuts the younger versions of many of One Piece’s most legendary characters, both pirates and marines alike. Some star appearances in Episode 1130 include the Rocks Pirates, such as Kaido, Big Mom, Whitebeard, and Shiki, as well as Garp, Roger, Scopper Gaban, Rayleigh, and the rest of the former Pirate King’s crew at the time. All that said, Episode 1130’s most interesting cameo is actually a character who hasn’t appeared in One Piece in nearly eighteen years, and fans may have entirely missed it.

While fans were focused on the Rocks Pirates and the new lore about God Valley, Episode 1130 of One Piece subtly snuck in a cameo by Bogard, Garp’s right-hand man, who can be seen in the bottom right of the scene drawing his sword as Garp and his crew jump into battle at God Valley. The latest episode marks Bogard’s first appearance in One Piece’s anime in eighteen years, with his last appearance being before the time skip during the Post-Enies Lobby Arc. The cameo not only proves that Bogard has been by Garp’s side for much longer than fans initially thought, but also adds to the intrigue surrounding his criminally underutilized character.

Bogard Re-Appears in One Piece’s Anime After 18 Years

While One Piece has many mysteries that are far more important, Bogard is an enigma that has haunted fans for decades. Bogard, who appears to be Garp’s right-hand man, was first introduced in Episode 68 when Garp was sent to arrest and transport Captain Morgan and went on to train Koby and Helmeppo. His next, and last proper appearance in One Piece’s anime would be directly in Episode 323 when Garp met Luffy during the Post Enies Lobby Arc. After this, Bogard would only appear two years later in Chapter 0, the special chapter released at the time of Film: Strong World, with Bogard featured during Garp’s meeting with Kong. This confirmed that Bogard had been at Garp’s side for at least 27 years.

Interestingly, even though Bogard appears in the manga in Chapter 1087 during SWORD’s raid on Fullalead, the anime completely leaves him out in Episode 1121. As such, Episode 1130 is indeed his first appearance in a long time, and Bogard fans are understandably over the moon. Given his long absence, the latest episode especially does him justice, featuring him much more prominently than in the manga and making him look the coolest he’s ever looked in One Piece.

Overall, despite being one of the most important members of Garp’s crew and one of the few people who have been at Garp’s side the longest, One Piece has revealed little else about Bogard, who went completely missing from the anime after the Water 7 Saga, not even appearing at Marineford. In fact, Bogard hasn’t even been formally named or introduced in One Piece yet, and isn’t featured even in any of the series’ databooks, vivre cards, or SBS sections, with his name being revealed from the credits of Episode 68 and confirmed only through a brief entry on the official One Piece website.

This has only led to an increased interest in Bogard over the years, with many fans eager to see more of him, believing he could possess great potential. The series has seemingly recognized this interest in Bogard, as he was also prominently featured in Netflix’s live-action One Piece.

One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.