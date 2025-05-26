One Piece Shares the First Look at One of the Anime’s Biggest Mysteries

The fight on Egghead Island has taken a side step as One Piece’s anime focuses on the highly anticipated Kuma’s backstory. This fan-favorite character has always been a mystery, even after more than ten years have passed since we found out he helped the Straw Hat Pirates despite losing everything. Kuma’s daughter Bonney arrived on Egghead hoping to find answers about her father’s transition to Pacifista. Although she initially hated and blamed Vegapunk for her father’s tragedy, she understood his actions after going through Kuma’s memories. Although Bonney learns the truth before the fight against the Marines begins, she doesn’t tell any crew member about the details.

The anime is now delving deeper into the series’ saddest backstory right after Saturn’s arrival. The villain and several Marines currently corner Bonney as she remembers her father and the tales of Nika he told her about. The backstory begins in Episode 1129, where Kuma finds himself in God Valley. Episode 1130 sheds light on the mysterious God Valley Incident that happened 38 years ago. The World Government removed any traces of the incident because of their shameful actions that mustn’t be made public. Furthermore, the team-up between Roger and Garp wasn’t a glorious event for the Marines, so they kept that hidden from the world as well.

One Piece Episode 1130 Unveils the Chaos in the God Valley

One Piece first mentioned the God Valley Incident and the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec in Episode 958. Rock’s crew consisted of powerful big shots like Whitebeard, Big Mom, Shiki, Stussy, Gloriosa, Shiki, and more. Although the anime briefly mentioned the incident, a lot about it is still unknown. During the Native Hunting Tournament held by the World Government, Ginny leaked information about the devil fruits and treasures lying on the island. As expected, pirates swarmed the island, including the Rocks Pirates, most likely the strongest crew at the time.

They disbanded after Xebec’s defeat and parted ways. We also learn about the atrocious actions of the Celestial Dragons, who invade and kill the residents of an island not affiliated with the World Government. It’s not simply a massacre, but they make a mockery out of those people by turning them into targets for the Holy Knights to score points in a game. The World Nobles also bring their slaves so that they no longer need to become targets as well. Kuma was one of those slaves who were brought to the island to die, but by a stroke of luck, he met Ivankov and Ginny.

The trio made a successful escape and even saved many lives in the process. Even though we saw the known members of the Rocks Pirates in God Valley, Xebec still hasn’t been introduced in the show, so the show isn’t done with the God Valley Incident. What we saw in Episode 1130 is merely a glimpse from Kuma’s POV, and the real story has yet to be unraveled.

