Everything We Know for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 (So Far)

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and quite a bit about the production has been revealed as we wait for the new episodes. One Piece first made its debut with Netflix a couple of years ago as one of the most successful live-action anime adaptations of some time, and so it was no surprise to find out that the franchise would be continuing with a second season of episodes. But that also means that fans have been waiting for quite a while to see the next batch of episodes continuing Luffy and the Straw Hats’ story.

One Piece Season 2 was announced to be in the works shortly after the first season released to success, and production from the season wrapped earlier this year. Now that One Piece is gearing up for Season 2’s release with Netflix, it’s time to get ready for what’s next by going over everything that has been revealed for the new episodes thus far. So while there are still many mysteries as to what to expect from the new season, there are a lot of clues already put in place.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Unfortunately as of the time of this initial publication, Netflix has yet to set a release date or window for Season 2 of the live-action One Piece series. Filming for the new season officially began last year, and it was announced earlier this year that filming had wrapped. This means that the new season is much closer to its release than fans might have realized, but at the same time could be a bit away from its actual release. Netflix themselves have not shared much of the new season in motion through trailers or even promotional images.

When they revealed some of the big new releases that could be coming this year, Netflix did not mention One Piece Season 2 as one of those key releases. This could mean that the new season might not even release until 2026 at the earliest, but it has yet to be confirmed one way or the other. So fans just need to be ready for what could end up being a long wait for the new season. With Season 3 filming reportedly beginning soon too, at least things are moving in the right direction.

What Will One Piece Season 2 Be About?

But while its release might currently be a mystery, it’s at least been made clear what the new season is going to tackle. The end of One Piece‘s first season saw Luffy and the Straw Hats defeat Arlong’s crew, and with that earned their bounties for the first real time in the East Blue. After everything they had been through, the crew then decided to officially enter the Grand Line and take on their next journey. As for what’s next, One Piece’s original series creator has already confirmed the new arcs this next season will be adapting too.

One Piece‘s live-action series will continue following the events of the manga release, and this means it will be continuing to adapt its events in the new season without any major skips. Coming to the next season are the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. These arcs are some of the building blocks for the first major saga of the Grand Line that will likely be playing a role in a future season, but a third season has yet to be announced. At least for now, One Piece fans have a lot to look forward to.

Who Joins the Cast for One Piece Season 2?

Along with the story, One Piece has also confirmed many of the new faces we’ll be meeting in the coming season as well. Joining the cast of villains for the live-action series are the likes of Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile. But there will be just as many new allies coming with the new arcs as well.

Joining the series to aide Luffy and the others in One Piece Season 2 are the likes of Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, and Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari. The final new addition is the mysterious Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, whose true identity and goal will be revealed within the coming season as well.

There’s still one major new addition coming to One Piece that has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, and it’s the final one that fans are most looking forward to. Tony Tony Chopper is a very important character who makes their debut during the Drum Island arc coming in the new season, but will likely be entirely CG animated with the coming season. This character also plays a huge role in the series’ future, especially with the Straw Hats, so this is the biggest debut coming our way.

If you wanted to catch up with One Piece in the meantime, you can find the first season of the live-action series now streaming with Netflix.