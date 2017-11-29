‘One Piece: Grand Cruise’ Trailer Turns Fans Into Straw Hat Pirates Using VR

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to join Monkey D. Luffy's crew, then you do not have to think about it for much longer. Soon enough, One Piece: Grand Cruise will be coming to the PlayStation VR, and its first trailer literally puts fans on the Thousand Merry.

Over on Youtube, the first trailer for One Piece's next console game went live, and fans are buzzing about the clip. The video, which can be seen above, starts off with a gamer putting on a PlayStation VR helmet before entering the game's virtual world. When the gamer is situated, they find themselves standing upon the Straw Hat crew's ship as it sails the open sea.

As the trailer continues, Monkey D. Luffy himself pops up to greet fans. One Pice: Grand Cruise will let fans interact up-close with characters like Tony Tony Chopper and Zoro. Players will be able to take part in missions as the Straw Hat crew goes up against seafaring opponents, and Luffy even goes to war with Doflamingo right in front of players.

So, if you have not been working on your Haki, then you better get to training now.

According to the trailer's description, One Piece: Grand Cruise will follow players as they become a member of Luffy's iconic crew. The immersive game will give fans a 360-degree view of all things One Piece, and fans will be able to communicate with characters like Nami thanks to a "unique" interaction system created for the game.

If you live in Japan, you will even get to try this game in a multiplayer setting. Tokyo's One Piece Tower will house a version of One Piece: Grand Cruise that allows up to eight players to simultaneously go through their Straw Hat crew initiation.

So far, there is no information about the game's release date, but fans are hoping details will be released at Jump Festa 2018. The annual event is slated to take place next month, so One Piece fans may get a longer peek at the game when Shuiesha hosts its panel regarding the franchise.

Are you hyped for this new One Piece game? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!