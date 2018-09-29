‘One Piece’ Reveals Seven Surprising Graves

One Piece‘s Reverie arc helped layer the world of the series in a major way, but the Wano arc has been a lot more mysterious as new revelations about the island have revealed a spooky new discovery.

But as Luffy, Zoro, and Law prepare for the next phase of their battle on Wano, Law says it’s time to meet the “ghosts” of Wano and points to seven strange graves.

The end of the latest chapter of the manga reveals seven graves at the ruins of Oden Castle, and Zoro and Law say Luffy is going to learn an unbelievable truth. There are graves adorned with several important names: Kinemon, Kanjuro, Rizou, Oden Kozuki, and Momonosuke Kozuki.

The other graves aren’t revealed but it does paint a strange picture of Wano. The listed characters, other than Oden, are currently alive in the series so the fact that there are graves here is something strange. It could be that they were all presumed dead, so the graves are for their memorial. But it’s certainly strange.

Kinemon and Kanjuro were heading to Wano before as well, so with Luffy reuniting with Zoro and Law perhaps he can reunite with them soon enough to explain what’s going on here. Although they aren’t dead, the graves imply that Kinemon and the others have been gone from Wano for a long time. Much longer than they have lead on, anyway.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.