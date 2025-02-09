Netflix’s One Piece Star Teases Chopper’s Debut in Season 2

One Piece is one step closer to its return to Netflix for Season 2 of the live-action series, and one of the stars behind it all is teasing Tony Tony Chopper’s big debut. One Piece has officially wrapped production on Season 2 of the series with Netflix, so it’s only a matter of time before the new episodes make their premiere. There is a lot to look ahead to as Luffy and the Straw Hats prepare to make their way into the Grand Line, and they will be coming face to face with some of the most memorable characters in the series yet.

While Netflix’s One Piece has been steadily revealing more of the characters fans will get to see in the new season through casting updates, behind the scenes promotional materials and more, the show has been playing very coy when it comes to Chopper himself. Chopper’s live-action debut ahead of his meeting the Straw Hats is one of the big elements fans can’t wait to see in motion, and Roronoa Zoro star Mackenyu recently teased meeting and working with Chopper in a new interview with Variety.

Toei Animation

Mackenyu Teases Chopper’s Debut in One Piece Season 2

Speaking to Variety about starring in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Mackenyu was able to tease a little bit about One Piece Season 2. But while noting he’s trying not to spoil anything about all of the new characters making their debuts in the new season, the Roronoa Zoro star did tease that the new season was covering up until Chopper makes his debut, “I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc — [“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it — we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out.”

Mackenyu even teased meeting Chopper and how cute he was, “And I met Chopper! He was the cutest! Oh, my God, I’m a Chopper fan. So just being able to act beside him is crazy. It was something special to bring home.” Fans have not gotten to see any hint of how Chopper is going to look in the live-action series, so it’s certainly a good sign that such a big of fan of his on the cast at least attests to how cute Chopper is going to be in motion.

Toei Animation

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

One Piece has wrapped production on Season 2 of the Netflix series, but it has yet to be revealed when the new season will be hitting the streaming service. There were rumors of a potential release some time later this year, but Netflix quickly debunked any of that notion and have yet to reveal a release window either. So fans might be waiting a lot longer for this new season of episodes than they might be hoping for especially as Netflix’s current 2025 plans don’t seem to involve the series at all.

Chopper has also yet to be officially added to the cast as of the time of this publication as well. Chopper’s addition is one of the most crucial to get correctly as he becomes an official member of the long time crew, so fans are going to be seeing him in action for a long time. If Chopper in motion doesn’t look right, then fans aren’t going to like Chopper at all and that’s going to hurt the future potential for One Piece. So if they need to take their time, it’s probably the best idea to wait until it’s absolutely perfect.

