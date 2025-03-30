One Piece Reveals Adorable Fact About a Holy Knight

The ongoing arc of One Piece introduces four new members of the Holy Knights, an elite guard of the Holy Land, Mary Geoise. Led by Garling Figarland and his son, Shamrock, the group consists of at least nine extremely powerful members. Ideally, the members should be World Nobles strong enough to qualify for that role. However, judging by how Shamrock and Gunko tried to recruit Loki, the rule is flexible, as they can make exceptions in rare cases if the candidate is more than powerful enough to qualify. So far, Gunko is the only Holy Knight whose surname hasn’t been introduced, leading fans to have several theories about her identity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the story is holding off on her identity reveal, we at least see her terrifying powers. With the power of her Arrow-Arrow Fruit, she tortured Loki and killed his friend, a wolf from the underworld who was protecting the Prince. Her devil fruit allows her to create and control strips with ends shaped as arrowheads. The arrow strips can be detached, levitated, and controlled from a certain distance. As the Elbaf arc continues, fans learn more about her with One Piece Chapter 1144 revealing something incredibly adorable.

Shonen Jump

One Piece’s Gunko Is a Fan of Brook’s Music

Gunko is introduced as an arrogant woman who looks down on people like Loki. She seemed intimidating at first, but now the story is revealing that she has a soft side to her as well. She loves desserts and is even a fan of Brook’s music. The two-year time skip was a heartbreaking time for the Straw Hats, with each of them perfecting their skills to further help Luffy in his journey when they will finally sail together again. In Brook’s case, he became a popular star, “Soul King,” loved for his enchanting music and unique appearance.

Fans all across the world of One Piece are aware he is a pirate, but that’s why they like him even more. Brook’s “New World” is a heartwarming song about new beginnings. He sang it in Chapter 600 during a concert in the Sabaody Archipelago. That’s on the same day the crew was supposed to reunite. When the Marines interrupt his concert, Brook doesn’t seem fazed at all, but instead, announces to everyone that Luffy is alive and he will become the Pirate King.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The song then continues as he sings about a “hero” who dreams of freedom. The lyrics also talk about Luffy and his crew’s upcoming adventure on the New World as the future Pirate King sets out on a new journey to fulfill his dreams. The song is about hope and adventure. While it was only mentioned in the manga, the anime turned it into a full song in Episode 520.

In Chapter 1144, Gunko is listening to music while they wait for the kids trapped with Killingham and Sommers’ abilities to show up in the designated area. Sommers asks what her favorite song is, and she replies it’s the New World. Sommers probably doesn’t recognize it’s sung by a pirate and simply laughs, asking if she’s unhappy with the world today. Killingham, on the other hand, asks him not to laugh at what people like.