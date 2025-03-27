One Piece Introduces Two Terrifying Devil Fruits

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc finally introduced a few members of the Holy Knights, a powerful antagonistic group in the series. Before the Elbaf Arc, the manga only introduced us to Saint Garling Figarland, the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights. He has the authority to execute another Celestial Dragon if he deems fit. Furthermore, Garling bears a heavy resemblance to Shanks, and it was proven in the Elbaf Arc that they are father and son. Not only that, but the manga also introduced Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ older twin brother, who serves as the Commander of the Holy Knights. Gunko, another member of the elite guard, arrives in Elbaf along with Shamrock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two first try to recruit Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf, into their ranks. However, things take an ugly turn when he refuses their offer and mocks the Celestial Dragons. Realizing even torture won’t work on Loki, Shamrock moves on to the next stage of his plan to take over Elbaf. Gunko summons two more Holy Knights, who are just as powerful as the manga portrayed them to be. One Piece Chapter 1143 introduces both their devil fruits and their terrifying powers.

Shonen Jump

One Piece’s Sommers Has the Ability of the Thorn-Thorn Fruit

Sommers is from the same bloodline as Saint Ju Peter Shepherd, one of the Five Elders. His devil fruit allows him to create and control thorny vines, which are seemingly invisible. These vines are wrapped around a target, and if anyone tries to touch them, they will also suffer damage. The damage they receive will be based on the person’s feelings for the target.

If the attachment is deep enough, the person can even die by touching the target. Sommers’ twisted idea of a painful death by love fuels his powers. He is able to fully utilize his ability with the help of Killingham’s devil fruit. Sommers also carries a sword with a thorny hilt, combining his swordsmanship and Paramecia abilities to deal with his targets.

Shonen Jump

One Piece’s Killingham Has the Ability of the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin

Killingham has the power of a mythical Zoan fruit, allowing him to transform into a half-qilin. Kirin is the Japanese name of qilin, a legendary hooved, chimera-like creature from Chinese mythology. It is believed that the creature appears at the time of the death of a ruler or a sage. Killingham’s devil fruit allows him to put others to sleep and materialize their dreams, especially their worst nightmares. During his attack on the children, he created quasi-living entities based on their worst fears. Those entities are even able to wreak havoc and attack their opponents.

The manifested dreams can be anything, not just scary creatures. While waiting for the children to go to a designated area, Killingham and the other Holy Knights spend some time together. Killingham creates mundane objects for them, such as furniture and food, so the three can have a good time while Elbaf is plunged into chaos.