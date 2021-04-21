One Piece: Heroines Goes Live with New Cover Art

✖

One Piece might be neck-deep in the world of Wano in both the anime and the manga, but that isn't stopping the Shonen franchise from taking the opportunity to dive into some of the most popular heroines of the series with the appropriately titled One Piece: Heroines. Compiling several stories written in prose that dives into side stories for Nami, Nico Robin, Vivi, and Perona, this short story compilation is able to give readers a better look into the heroines of the Grand Line that have helped Luffy in achieving his dream in becoming king of the pirates.

Each of these four stories can give fans a brand new take on the heroines of the Thousand Sunny, examining far less turbulent times for the likes of Nami, Robin, Vivi, and Perona. Written by Jun Esaka with art from Sayaka Suwa, the novel itself is currently available for around $8 USD in Japan, though a North American translation has yet to be announced in making its way to fans in the West. Needless to say, while the main series has more than a few problems currently facing the main swashbucklers of Eiichiro Oda's epic Shonen, it's clear that the anime franchise isn't afraid to explore more than a few side stories within the world of the Grand Line.

Currently, in the Wano Arc, Nami and Robin are attempting to assist Luffy and the other crew members of the Thousand Sunny in freeing the isolated nation that is currently under the thumb of Kaido, his Beast Pirates, Big Mom, and the nefarious Shogun known as Orochi. With this feudalistic Japan-themed country opening up secrets about the past of some of the biggest players in the history of the Grand Line, including the likes of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, it's clear that the events of this arc will change the world of One Piece forever.

On top of the numerous spin-offs, One Piece will also be getting a live-action adaptation that will bring the Straw Hat Pirates, and the heroines of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen series, to life in a brand new way. Though casting for these popular Shonen characters has yet to be revealed, plenty of fans of One Piece are waiting to see who will bring their favorites to life.

