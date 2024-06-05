One Piece: Heroines Announces U.S. Launch

One Piece's special One Piece: Heroines spin-off novel will be getting an official release in the United States! One Piece is bigger than ever as the anime is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and both the manga and anime are now in the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series. But while the franchise has begun setting the stage for the grand finale, there is still plenty of time to tell stories for many of the other characters across the seas before it all comes to an end in the near future.

One of these special side stories actually hit shelves across Japan hit earlier this year! One Piece: Heroines is a special spin-off novel written by Jun Esaka with illustrations by Sayaka Suwa that tells special side stories for many of the series' main heroines such as Nami, Nico Robin, Nefertari Vivi, and Perona outside of the main series. Viz Media has announced that they have licensed this new spin-off for an official English language release, and it will be hitting shelves in 2025. Check out Viz Media's official announcement below:

Announcement: Follow Nami, Robin, Vivi and Perona as the heroines of One Piece go off on their own adventures in this collection of prose short stories! One Piece: Heroines, written by Jun Esaka, created by Eiichiro Oda and illustrations by Sayaka Suwa, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/ms3ddgVeQP — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024

How to Read and Watch One Piece

While this new spin-off novel isn't hitting shelves until 2025, there's plenty of ways to check out One Piece's manga and anime right now. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted something a bit different.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) instead, you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. They tease the long running series as such:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"