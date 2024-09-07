One Piece Hits High School as Physics Teacher Uses Luffy to Teach New Lesson

Monkey D. Luffy might not be the smartest swashbuckler but he is still useful in the classroom.

One Piece has demonstrated that Monkey D. Luffy can be a juggernaut on the battlefield and a solid enough leader for the Straw Hat Pirates. Even with these talents, Luffy isn't one that typically will outthink his opponents when it comes to his countless battles in the shonen series. As the final saga unfolds in both the manga and anime adaptation, Monkey has been showing off just how powerful he can be thanks to his will, determination, and his ultimate transformation, Gear Fifth. Even though Luffy isn't a brainiac, that didn't stop one physics teacher from employing the beloved anime character in his daily lesson plan.

Luffy has become a fan-favorite not only thanks to his dedication to his friends and his dream but his lovable nature that has translated over the decades. Recently, shonen fans were able to see Luffy brought into a brand new avenue as Netflix's live-action adaptation took the world by storm. Becoming one of the biggest hits for the streaming service in 2023, young actor Inaki Godoy has given his role as Luffy his all, wearing his love for the series on his sleeve. Currently working on season two, Netflix will be taking the Straw Hats to some familiar locales and will be adding a certain medical reindeer to their ranks.

Luffy Enters The Wild World of Physics

In a viral social media post, a Physics School teacher decided to use Luffy's stretching abilities to new use: teaching physics. On top of Luffy entering the fray, the teacher also used the Going Merry and a Devil Fruit to try to grab students' attention. While Luffy's story is set to end with the manga's final saga, expect Monkey D. Luffy to make appearances in unexpected avenues for years to come.

Spanish School Uses One Piece References to Teach Physics pic.twitter.com/uNvMhzdg7z — Pew (@pewpiece) August 30, 2024

Luffy's stretching abilities have evolved to rather wild lengths in One Piece's story. Even if you take Gear Fifth out of account, the Straw Hat Captain has figured out countless ways to use his Devil Fruit powers in his quest to make both his and his crew's dreams come true.

