One Piece Promo Teases Imu's Awaited Anime Debut

If there were to be a "big bad" in One Piece's final saga, it might just be Imu. Shrouded in mystery, the shonen's manga has already confirmed that the enigmatic Imu is the true leader of the World Government and even has the Five Elders bowing before them. Since Imu has only appeared in the shadows, no one outside of Eiichiro Oda knows the true identity of the villain that might make for Luffy's greatest challenge. Now, Imu is preparing to return to the anime following previous brief glimpses in the television series and One Piece is prepping anime viewers for the villain's return.

One Piece manga readers know that Imu will make an appearance in the final saga thanks to a flashback sequence that reveals the truth behind the death of King Cobra. Cobra, as One Piece fans know, is the king of Alabasta who was mysteriously killed off-panel in the manga's previous chapters. The world of the Grand Line had believed that Luffy's brother Sabo was responsible for the death of Alabasta's monarch but all is not as it seems. The final saga has the legs to become the Straw Hat Pirates' biggest arc to date and Imu's role might push it over the top.

Imu Rises

One of the biggest elements of Imu's anime arrival in the final saga is that fans will be able to hear the World Government's leader's voice for the first time. While manga readers have seen what Imu is capable of, the villain's voice in the anime might give shonen fans a better idea of who Imu truly is. As of the writing of this article, One Piece fans have yet to know whether Imu is male or female and this might be revealed in episode 1118.

One Piece might be in its final saga but that doesn't mean the shonen franchise is ending any time soon. As anime fans have seen in the past, creator Eiichiro Oda will routinely spend years in creating storylines for the Straw Hat Pirates. Considering the sheer amount of characters and storylines that are being built up to put a cap on the beloved franchise, we might still have quite some time before we big a fond farewell to Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow Straw Hats.

Want to see who Imu turns out to be in One Piece?