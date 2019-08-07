Hilarious One Piece Scene Reveals Robin’s Ugliest Face Ever

One Piece has collected hundreds of characters over the years, but some stand out more so than others. Of course, the Straw Hats are usually listed high amongst the series’ memorable pirates, and heroines like Nami often rank in the top ten. In fact, the audience seems to be enamored with the beauty of the series’ female leads, but One Piece is not afraid to mess with those expectations.

Recently, the manga did just that with its new chapter. Readers kept up with One Piece when chapter 951 went live, and it saw the Straw Hats come into focus. It turns out Wano has begun a manhunt for the team, and that means each crew member has a wanted poster out. And in order to avoid being jailed, Robin went the distance to be sure no one would tie her to her poster.

As you can see here, Robin is seen traveling with Usopp and Brook. The trio are between the Flower Capital and Kuri at the dock where plenty of security is prowling. When the authorities run into Robin and Usopp, the pair scrunch up their chins and spring some ridiculous faces to confuse the guards.

“Hey, get those people outta here,” one of them cry as they see Robin’s hilariously distorted face.

Oh! And to make things even worse, the pair have Brook substitute himself as a ghost. The pirate is seen wandering behind the pair like a specter, and his look freaks out everyone in the area.

For fans, this hilarious aside has reminded them Robin can be just as ridiculous as Usopp and Brook. She may come off as one of the crew’s most refined members, but she doesn’t always take herself so seriously. If it means escaping prison, Robin can do just about anything including looking ridiculous.

