One Piece: Shamrock Figarland’s Powers Explained

The Elbaf Arc in One Piece finally introduced Shamrock Figarland, the Commander of the Holy Knights. He was first teased in Chapter 907 during the Reverie Arc. Reverie is a seven-day conference where the world’s most powerful leaders gather every four years to discuss important matters. Shamrock meets the Five Elders uninvited to talk about a certain pirate. The topic must have been urgent, considering he couldn’t wait for the Reverie to be over. However, the manga didn’t confirm there was someone who looked like Shanks until the Elbaf Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shamrock arrives in the Underworld to meet Loki wearing a hood, but his side profile is clearly similar to Shanks. One Piece Chapter 1137 reveals his character design along with his name and rank in the Holy Knights. Additionally, the latest chapter sheds light on his relationship with Shanks. The popular twin theory that surfaced after Chapter 907 was true, as the manga confirms Shanks is Shamrock’s younger twin brother. The latest chapter also reveals his power for the first time. Although we don’t see the full extent of it, Shamrock has already proven his might as a member of the Figarland family.

One Piece Chapter 1138 Introduces Shamrock’s Sword

Realizing that Loki isn’t interested in joining the Holy Knights, Shamrock changes his plan. However, the Elbaf Prince still expresses his anger towards Shamrock and Gunko since the two killed the beasts in the Underworld. Shamrock is annoyed that Loki would dare to threaten him and unleashes his weapon. He says he doesn’t need to dirty his own hands and his sword, Cerberus can deal with Loki.

Shamrock’s sword has the power of a devil fruit and can transform into a mythical creature with three heads. It’s gigantic, and swords are protruding from each mouth. However, before Cerberus can attack Loki, Gunko reminds Shamrock to extinguish his presence since they need to move out of there. Shamrock uses the command “scramble” to turn the sword back to normal before leaving.

Toei Animation

It’s safe to assume that what we have seen so far is only a fraction of his ability. As a Commander of the Holy Knights, he must be a skilled Haki user on top of being an excellent swordsman. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time One Piece introduced the concept of an inanimate object consuming a devil fruit. In Chapter 160 of the Arabasta Saga, we see Lassoo, Mr. 4’s gun that became a living dog after consuming a devil fruit. Additionally, Funkfreed, a sword that became a living elephant, was introduced in Chapter 365 of the Water 7 Arc.

It’s Spandam’s sword that serves as his bodyguard to make up for his physical weakness. The process of an inanimate object “eating” a devil fruit is still unknown. Furthermore, the ones introduced before the Elbaf Arc didn’t possess nearly as devastating powers as Cerberus. Another detail worth mentioning is that we have only seen objects consuming Zoan-type devil fruits. While Shamrock introduces his sword, more about his powers will be introduced in the upcoming chapters when the real fight will begin.