One Piece Takes Over the Internet In Honor of Luffy's Birthday

✖

While May 9th might be Goku Day, today is all about One Piece as May 5th marks the birthday of none other than the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates himself, Monkey D. Luffy. In the current adventures of the Wano Arc in the episodes of One Piece's anime, the spotlight has shifted to focus on Kozuki Oden to take us into the earlier days of the isolated nation that has become the focal point of Eiichiro Oda's anime adaptation. In the present, Luffy is training to take on Kaido of the Beast Pirates for the insane saga of the "War For Wano".

The Shonen franchise began with Luffy at the age of seventeen, traveling the East Blue Sea and attempting to put together his colorful cast of swashbucklers that would eventually make up the Straw Hat Pirates. Monkey himself is something of an ironic character in that despite his dream to become a Pirate King, his rubber abilities that he gained from the Devil Fruit make it so that he is not able to swim. Despite this massive hurdle, Luffy has been making giant strides in making his name ring across the world of the Grand Line, continuing to change the seas as he sails the Thousand Sunny to new locales.

One Piece's Staff took to their Official Twitter Account to share best wishes to who is considered to be one of the greatest Shonen characters in Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber bodied pirate who is attempting to find the mythical treasure known as the One Piece:

Eiichiro Oda has gone on record that in the next few years, the story of Monkey D. Luffy will be coming to a close, with the Shonen mangaka planning to end the story of One Piece within the next five years. While this plan certainly isn't set in stone, it makes sense considering that the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates took place over twenty years ago to date.

How are you celebrating Luffy's birthday? Do you think Luffy will have what it takes to bring down Kaido once and for all? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the birthdays of anime characters across the medium.