Upcoming One Piece Interview Promises to Spill New Info on Wano

The story arc of Wano Country has been one of the most action packed, nail biting sagas in the history of One Piece, and an upcoming interview from creator Eiichiro Oda is promising some new tid bits when it comes to the latest adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Within the isolated nation, ruled by the corrupt Shogun Orochi and the leader of the Beast Pirates in Kaido, the manga and anime are currently knee deep in the adventure that has numerous swashbucklers and warriors alike attempting to fulfill the dreams of Kazuki Oden and open the borders for Wano!

Eiichiro Oda, in the upcoming interview for television, has the creator hinting at the fact that he has been waiting to dive into the Wano Country Arc since the beginning of the anime series which has easily become one of the biggest within the Shonen genre. As Monkey and his pals have been given new makeovers to help blend into the samurai aesthetic of the isolated country, the Straw Hat Pirates have finally been able to reunite following a time skip that saw them all training for two years to grow far stronger than they once were. Luffy and company will need all the strength they can muster to defeat the combined forces of Wano!

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared some images from the upcoming interview that airs next week, giving us commentary from the One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, regarding Wano Country and how he has been waiting to dive into this storyline seemingly since the beginning of Luffy's adventures:

Preview of Oda’s TV interview next week is released today. It says Oda has been eager to draw Wano since long ago. Oda says there remain a lot of super-entertaining stuffs he wants to draw. (Another interview before implied Oda wanted to draw Wano since the beginning of OP.) 😋 pic.twitter.com/kP8vHMozVx — sandman (@sandman_AP) August 19, 2020

One Piece's Wano Arc, in the manga, has seemingly entered the first phase of its final battle, as Luffy, his crew mates, and numerous members of the resistance are attempting to take down Kaido and free the country's citizens once and for all!

How do you think the Wano Country Arc will finally come to an end in the pages of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

