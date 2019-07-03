One Piece Introduces Luffy To The Reverie

Luffy and his band of eccentric pirates in the form of the Straw Hats are inching their way closer and closer to Wano Country. Looking to re-unite their crew after the time skip, Monkey and friends find themselves battling the perilous seas surrounding the isolated nation. While not exactly making landfall at Reverie itself and throwing out rubber punches toward potential enemies, the gang does learn more about the gathering at Reverie which could have potential implications for the challenges they face in Wano Country.

Reverie, for those who need a refresher, is a gathering of hundreds of representatives the world over that meet to discuss the current problems and issues that are facing the world at large. Several of the different nations express either their concerns or ideas in terms of how to set the world on the “right course”. One of the big story arcs to be found during this arc, which Monkey was primarily absent from, was the kidnapping of Shirahosi.

Shirahoshi was one of the daughters of King Neptune and also happened to be a mermaid. Unbeknown to most of the world at large, she also held within herself the ancient weapon of Poisodeon, making her a coveted target for those who knew the truth, including some high ranking attendees of the Reverie gathering. Luckily, the amazingly large mermaid escaped unscathed and the gathering continued.

The Reverie Arc also saw the gathering of the “Five Elders”, meeting with Luffy’s role model Shanks during a mysterious gathering outside of Reverie. The implications of this meeting have yet to be fully revealed but we’re sure to learn more as the Straw Hat Pirates make their way to Wano Country. Though Luffy simply learns of the Reverie gathering from a newspaper, the arc acted as a perfect precursor to the adventurous dangers ahead in Wano Country which will offer challenges new and old.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.