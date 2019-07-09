This One Piece Cosplay Proves Jinbe Can Be Done IRL

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has had a ton of characters with a wide variety of looks introduced throughout its tenure, so it has undoubtedly been one of the most popular sources of inspiration for potential cosplay looks. But with this wide variety of costumes comes an even wider variety of body types and styles, so some characters are brought to life less often as it can even seem impossible for some of them to be brought into the real world at all.

But one recent Jinbe cosplay proved that every One Piece character is on the table for potential cosplay as this beefy Fishman has been brought to life through one awesome bit of cosplay artistry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by AllBlueChannel on Reddit during Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, France (though unfortunately there is no credit given to the cosplay artist themselves), this Jinbe cosplay impressively translates the character into the real world. Given his frame, blue skin, and proportions, it was once thought tough to do the character in real life, this cosplay absolutely nails the look.

Seeing this impressive cosplay has been a huge hit with fans, and has sparked a hilarious bout of jokes. Given that the last time fans saw the character was during the Whole Cake Island arc, this member of the Straw Hat crew has been left in limbo as fans are desperately hoping he shows up in Wano someday. Seeing such a faithful recreation here now has fans asking why Jinbe is running around conventions rather than help out the rest of his crew in Wano.

With the Wano arc currently running in both the manga and anime iterations of the series, there’s still a chance Jinbe can show up. But if he doesn’t? There’s a good chance he’s spending time in anime conventions instead.

Eiiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.