One Piece Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with This Luffy Crossover Art

As the Wano Arc continues to rampage through the anime and manga of One Piece, fans are putting together fan art and unique creations that do Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates justice, with one fan artist deciding to take Luffy and his Fourth Gear Transformation and imagine what they would both look like in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! With Monkey working to master all of his "gears", he certainly looks far different from the pirate captain of the Straw Hats that we've come to know over the years in the franchise that introduced us to the Grand Line!

Both One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have been running for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's pirate epic saga debuting in the late 1990s, which the Stand wielding franchise from Hirohiko Araki debuted in the 1980s. While One Piece only follows the Straw Hat Pirates in their bid to make Monkey D. Luffy the King of the Pirates, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure instead decides to walk audiences through the generations of the Joestar bloodline. Both franchises do have in common some especially unique powers associated with the characters involved, though the world of the Grand Line is laden with Devil Fruit while the Joestar family finds themselves encountering Stands by the boat load.

Reddit Artist ProfessorGemini shared this impressive crossover fan art that imagines "Luffy's Bizarre Adventure", imaging the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates in the role of Jotaro while Monkey's fourth Gear transformation takes the role of Star Platinum, one of the most famous Stands that landed in Hirohiko Araki's franchise:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga has been running alongside One Piece's since they debuted decades ago, though the story of Luffy and his crew is nearing one thousand anime episodes while the Joestar clan doesn't have even a quarter of the number of these episodes. Needless to say, Araki's strange epic has some catching up to do, though we don't believe it will ever hit the number of chapters or episodes that Luffy and company have under their belts.

