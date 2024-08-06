One Piece Teases Joy Boy’s Terrifying True Strength

One Piece is now at the climax of the Egghead Arc, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing the terrifying true strength of the legendary Joy Boy. Although the prominent historical figure has been mentioned a few times in the past, it wasn’t until the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running series began with the Egghead Arc that fans got more clues about who Joy Boy actually was. Not only has Dr. Vegapunk clued fans into some of these mysteries of the past, but the newest chapter has taken that a step further with the first real look at the legend.

Previous One Piece chapters have teased glimpses of Joy Boy in action, but One Piece has gone the extra mile to not only have the figure speak for the first real time, but also unleashed his Conqueror’s Haki. With a special technique that remained active years after his death, the newest chapter of One Piece revealed the kind of power that the legendary first pirate really had at his disposal. And given that it’s only a small bit of it, it really makes fans wonder what’s next.

Joy Boy’s Haki unleashed in One Piece Chapter 1112

One Piece: What Is Joy Boy’s Power?

One Piece Chapter 1122 sees the iron giant robot continue to face off against the Elders to help Luffy and the others escape from the island. As it starts to fall apart, he starts to speak with Luffy. Knowing that it’s not Joy Boy himself, he apologizes that he could never make Joy Boy king and instead asks Luffy for his name. Finding out that Luffy has a D in his name, the robot laughs and unties a knot within itself. From there, a huge burst of Conqueror’s Haki begins to spill out.

This shakes all the Navy ships around, and sends the Five Elders back to Mariejois. It’s so effective that even King Imu is seen feeling this power, and recognizes it as Joy Boy’s. A flashback reveals that the robot’s name is Emet, and that Joy Boy long ago tied a knot with an intense burst of Haki and left it with the machine so that it could defend someone with it someday, long after his own death.

It’s when the time was right and Joy Boy would essentially save him one more time, and that’s the case here as Emet used the Haki for Luffy, who’s now carrying on Joy Boy’s power and spirit. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what this all means for Luffy’s future.