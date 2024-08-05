One Piece Flashback Reveals Our Best Look at Joy Boy Yet

One Piece has been around for decades, and still, it is finding new characters to bring forward. We have met plenty of top-tier characters as of late as the manga is working through its final saga. As the Egghead Island arc ends, all eyes are on the Straw Hat crew as the race for the One Piece is on. And this week, the manga made fans double take thanks to our best look yet at Joy Boy.

The whole thing comes courtesy of One Piece chapter 1122. Creator Eiichiro Oda flooded the back half of the chapter with a flashback, and it was there we reunited with Joy Boy. This time, we can see him sans Gear 5, and the silhouette we’re shown proves Joy Boy was a human like any other.

Armed with a similar hat to Luffy, Joy Boy is seen wearing a long coat with cropped pants. The most interesting piece of this update is Joy Boy’s prothetic limbs. It seems the pirate has a peg leg and one of his arms has been replaced with a hook. These elements are all prototypical for pirates as we know. Given that Joy Boy was the first pirate, he set the trend centuries ago, and that may not be all.

If you will recall, Oda once told fans that a major character had yet to join One Piece, and they would appear in its final phase. The pirate would wear an eye patch which is also pretty typical to see pirates rock. One Piece has avoided the trend until now, but that may change soon. If Joy Boy has a peg leg and hook hand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him with an eye patch. He has clearly sustained some big injuries on their journey, and Joy Boy is only going to become more important as the final phase of One Piece moves forward. So when we get a close up of the fabled pirate, don’t be surprised if he is also rocking an eye patch.

Not caught up with One Piece? No sweat. You can catch up on the manga through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Oda’s series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about this latest Joy Boy teaser?