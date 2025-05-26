One Piece Proves Why Gaban Is the Left Hand of the Pirate King

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is currently featuring the fight against the Holy Knights, and things have just taken a turn for the worse. The crew could barely catch a break after the intense battle in Egghead, and now they have to fight some of the most powerful villains in the series. The Holy Knights are the strongest villain group in the show currently, and most of their strength comes from regeneration. So far, all the members of the Holy Knights introduced in Elbaf have shown devil fruit powers, except Shamrock, whose sword consumed one instead. As if they weren’t strong enough already, they can also regenerate even from the most fatal injuries.

This is the same power as the Gorosei, which makes these villains formidable. The reason behind their limitless regeneration remains unknown, but it sure helps them to overcome their targets. The same thing happened in Elbaf, especially when Sommers and Gunko are fighting the crew and the Giants. In Chapter 1148, we see Robin fighting Sommers one-on-one, but even her powers aren’t enough against the villain’s regeneration. Unexpectedly, Gaban arrives at the scene and cuts Sommers’ hand in one strike. Not only that, but somehow Sommers is unable to regenerate, proving that the villains have a major weakness. The latest Chapter 1149 unveils what really happened to Sommers.

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Gaban Easily Defeats Sommers

Gaban introduced a major progress in the already existing power system, likely related to Haki, which allowed him to stop the regenerative abilities of the Holy Knights and the Gorosei. It’s likely this isn’t the first time he has fought with someone who possesses this power, which is exactly why he knew how to strike Sommers. In Chapter 1149, Sommers is clearly unhappy with Gaban’s arrival, likely knowing that the fight wouldn’t turn out in his favor. As expected, Gaban cuts Sommers down, and the villain is unable to move.

Shueisha

Getting cut into several pieces should’ve killed Sommers easily, but a mysterious power is keeping him alive. Gaban proved he’s way stronger than any Holy Knight on the island, and the situation should’ve been in his favor. However, Gunko pulls off a dirty move by targeting Colon instead. Gaban uses Future Sight to witness his son’s death and immediately surrenders. Although it’s heartbreaking to see him put down his weapon and be ready to die to protect his son, we also can’t ignore that this is one of the best displays of Observation Haki in the series. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it could be on the same level as Shanks.

It should’ve been expected that Gaban’s powers would be far greater than most characters we have seen so far, but cracking the secret weakness of the regeneration ability may be the key to winning this fight, Unfortunately, Gaban is down for the count, at least now. To make matters worse, the mysterious ruler of the world, Imu, has somehow taken control of Gunko’s body, and the situation in Elbaf may spiral down even further if Luffy and the others don’t join the fight soon.