One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Kaido's Power

One Piece is now working its way through the final phase of the fights across Onigashima with the anime's latest episodes, and one awesome cosplay is a perfect example of why Kaido is such a feared Emperor by tapping into the invincible foe's power! Kaido is Luffy's toughest opponent yet as Luffy himself has now lost two different times against the Emperor as no matter how much he had pushed himself, Kaido seemed to be that much stronger. But as fans know well enough about Luffy, he's nowhere close to giving up the fight just yet.

This fight might have played out in full in Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, but the anime is inching closer and closer to the final confrontation between Luffy and Kaido. It's here that we will get to see what the Emperor is truly capable of, and it's a demonstration of why he ruled so much of the seas through pure fear for so long. It's this awesome power and dominance that's brought to life perfectly by some awesome cosplay from artist @_nicoolinn on Instagram. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece's Anime and Manga

With One Piece's anime nearing the climax of the fight between Luffy and Kaido, now is the perfect time to catch up with the series. If you wanted to see the Wano Country arc's end and see how the Final Saga kicks off in full, you can now read ahead in the manga available through Viz Media's digital library. If the anime is more your speed, you can now find all available episodes (and catch up in time for the big fight) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Where does Kaido rank among your favorite One Piece villains? What do you hope to see from Luffy and Kaido's final fight in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!