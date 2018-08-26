‘One Piece’ Proves Just How Strong Katakuri is

One Piece has officially kicked off the much anticipated fight between Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri in the Mirro-World, and the latest episode really cemented just what Luffy is up against.

Katakuri’s shown examples of his strength as a pirate with a one billion Belly bounty before, but now that he’s fully fighting against Luffy fans are seeing just how powerful he is.

The fight in the Mirro-World begins as Luffy almost immediately goes into his Gear Second form. With Katakuri’s Observation Haki allowing him to see three seconds into the future, the start of the fight was even tougher as Luffy was countered at every turn. Katakuri even started playing around with Luffy, matching his moves one for one just cause he could.

With Luffy darting around, Katakuri easily kept up with him stating that he’d be able to dodge like this forever. He also delivered his version of Luffy’s Gum Gum no Gatling, as Katakuri grew multiple mochi arms from his back. He does just as an example of something he can do, once again seemingly playing around with Luffy, and then pummels into him.

Katakuri’s crew points out that while Luffy only has two arms, Katakuri has “dozens” as Katakuri’s Haki infused punch barrage pins Luffy down and eventually punches him straight into a wall. This knocks the wind out of Luffy, but he’s not exactly one to give up in a situation where his opponent is so much stronger than he is.

This was all Katakuri’s doing to prove to Luffy that he can do everything Luffy can, but better and stronger. This may seem like a hopeless situation, but Luffy isn’t down for the count.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.