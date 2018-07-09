‘One Piece’ Sees [SPOILER] Put the Thousand Sunny in Danger

One Piece is giving the Straw Hats nothing but one major setback after another as the Whole Cake Island arc reaches a critical point. Not only is a rampaging Big Mom chasing the Straw Hats, even the Thousand Sunny isn’t safe anymore.

As Luffy and the others rode Kingbaum attempting to get to the Thousand Sunny, a shadow figure is seen exiting Nami’s mirror and boarding the Thousand Sunny. But who is it?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the shadow does block out the “identity” of the mystery person, the silhouette obviously belongs to Charlotte Katakuri, who has used his sister Brulee’s mirror dimension to sneak onto the Thousand Sunny before Luffy and the others get there.

The episode ends before fans see what Katakuri’s going to do on the Straw Hat ship, unfortunately, but it can’t be good news for thealready struggling Straw Hats. The Charlotte Family has put them in an awful pinch with Luffy already having enough trouble dealing with Big Mom using her strongest attacks yet.

But Luffy and the others are even more split than they were before, with only a few of them left to defend the Thousand Sunny. It’s certainly going to be a tense next episode.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only has the manga finally reached Wano, Oda teased the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.