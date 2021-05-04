One Piece Debuts Kiku's Original Designs

✖

One Piece has been delivering one of the most action-packed storylines in the history of the Shonen franchise with its Wano Arc, introducing the Straw Hat Pirates to several new characters within the isolated nation, and the series has recently released the original designs for one of Kozuki Oden's Nine Red Scabbards in Kikunojo. With the anime series currently diving into the early life of Oden as he traveled the Grand Line alongside Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, it's clear that the ramifications of the past, and the future, of this country, will have huge ramifications on the Grand Line.

The Vassals of Oden have been a big part of the Wano Arc, attempting to make their master's dreams come true of opening up the borders of the isolated nation to the world at large, which has been forbidden thanks to the tyrannical rule of Orochi and Kaido of the Beast Pirates. Kikunojo has been lying in wait, attempting to plan for a new revolution that would see Oden's dream become a reality, with the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates to her land giving her, and the Nine Red Scabbards, a brand new opportunity to free her fellow Wano citizens.

Twitter User New World Artur shared these designs for Kiku that were done by the master mangaka himself, Eiichiro Oda, in preparation for the arrival of the Wano Arc that has become one of the greatest arcs of the Shonen series to date by throwing everything and the kitchen sink at Luffy and his crew:

Early sketches for O-Kiku from Oda pic.twitter.com/lTCmZ3Gb7g — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 3, 2021

Eiichiro Oda's work ethic has been legendary in the amount of work he has put into the series of One Piece since it first began in the late 1990s, with the manga mostly releasing new chapters weekly. With the Shonen creator stating that he is planning to end the series within the next five years, fans are definitely interested to see how the War for Wano Arc will come to a close and the lasting ramifications for Monkey D. Luffy's quest to becoming the king of the pirates.

What do you think of these early designs for one of Oden's Nine Red Scabbards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.