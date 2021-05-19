One Piece Fans Bid Tearful Farewell to Oden After Newest Episode

One Piece fans are bidding a tearful farewell to Oden after the newest episode of the anime! The series has been making its way through a special flashback arc following Oden Kozuki's life and adventures in Wano's past for the past few months now, and the newest episode of the series brought this arc one major step closer to its end. After kicking off the Legendary Hour in which he tried to survive a horrible boiling execution together with his retainers, the newest episode of the series brings the hour to its unfortunate close.

With the previous episode of the series already making things terrible by having Oden survive even a few minutes in the boiling oil, the newest episode of the series broke hearts with Oden's final moments. Knowing that he would meet his end at the end of the hour through just the oil or being killed by Kaido and Orochi in some other way, Oden faced his death head on with a smile.

This is one of the biggest death scenes in the entire series, and as you would expect, this has had a major impact on anime fans. Read on to see what One Piece fans have to say, and let us know your thoughts about Oden's death in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!