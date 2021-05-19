One Piece Fans Bid Tearful Farewell to Oden After Newest Episode
One Piece fans are bidding a tearful farewell to Oden after the newest episode of the anime! The series has been making its way through a special flashback arc following Oden Kozuki's life and adventures in Wano's past for the past few months now, and the newest episode of the series brought this arc one major step closer to its end. After kicking off the Legendary Hour in which he tried to survive a horrible boiling execution together with his retainers, the newest episode of the series brings the hour to its unfortunate close.
With the previous episode of the series already making things terrible by having Oden survive even a few minutes in the boiling oil, the newest episode of the series broke hearts with Oden's final moments. Knowing that he would meet his end at the end of the hour through just the oil or being killed by Kaido and Orochi in some other way, Oden faced his death head on with a smile.
This is one of the biggest death scenes in the entire series, and as you would expect, this has had a major impact on anime fans. Read on to see what One Piece fans have to say, and let us know your thoughts about Oden's death in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"You May Rest in Peace Now"
prevnext
Thank you Oden 🥺 you may rest in peace now… 😢😭😭 #OnePiece974 pic.twitter.com/4oxIKHEjNX— Alejandro (@aazurdia95) May 16, 2021
A Poetic Ending...
prevnext
Yoshikazu Tomita first formally introduced us to Oden in the anime and in this episode he also had the honor to animate his farewell to us. If that's not poetic, Idk what is. pic.twitter.com/y5z8PMFhfF— Sakuga Lad (@SakugaLad) May 16, 2021
Oden Wouldn't Oden...
prevnext
Oden wouldn't be Oden.. #onepiece pic.twitter.com/XY4HNPaNxZ— Gothictech رايفن (@gothictech) May 17, 2021
...If it Wasn't Boiled!
prevnext
ODEN WOULDN’T BE ODEN IF IT WASN’T BOILED pic.twitter.com/BicJ44xhpM— ً (@whitebvy) May 16, 2021
Legends Never Die Without a Smile
prevnext
"Oden wouldn't be oden...— ¹²الدحي~RYOKUGYO (@Alshicho) May 19, 2021
If it wasn't boiled"
Legend never die without smile💙🐐🙏🏿💙#goodbyeOden pic.twitter.com/TCcWQPpjAM
"Masterclass Episode"
prevnext
This is one of my favorite shots of the whole arc so far, masterclass episode. Oden man 😭 pic.twitter.com/HMpmam3Naf— King Reancon CS4 HYPE (@YoshidaShoyou) May 17, 2021
Best Story Ever Told?
prevnext
I just watched episode 974 of the One Piece anime, One Piece is really the best story ever told ha?
ODEN WOULDN'T BE ODEN... IF IT WASN'T BOILED!!! pic.twitter.com/I48WwDYg2M— Alan Grynbal (@alangrynbal) May 18, 2021
Born to Boil!
prevnext
I'm oden and I was born to boil pic.twitter.com/1zlHJm7hC3— babak (@kebabzaferani) May 18, 2021
"One of the Best Episodes of the Series"
prevnext
ONE PIECE EPISODE 974 SPOILERS
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
10/10. One of the best episodes of the series and a tragic but satisfying end to Kozuki Oden. Salute to him.
"Oden wouldn't be oden if it wasn't boiled." pic.twitter.com/elvNnIP1as— FLA (@PirateKingFla) May 17, 2021
The Tears are Flowing...
prev
Just finished OP episode 974. Water works all the way.— The dynasty//Follow limit (@billionbellyman) May 17, 2021
Rip king. Loved all your chadness. #onepiece974 #oden #wano pic.twitter.com/6W2FlOcJd6